Menu
Search

Global Cues, Disappointing Q4 Results Drag Equities Lower

Thursday, April 13, 2017
8
Separator
4
Separator
11
Separator
2
Separator
 Print Print Email Email

MUMBAI: Rising geopolitical tensions coupled with disappointing fourth quarter results of an IT major dragged the Indian equity markets lower on Thursday.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) dipped by 52.65 points or 0.57 per cent to provisionally close at 9,150.80 points.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE provisionally closed lower by 182.03 points or 0.61 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which opened at 29,637.12 points, closed at 29,461.45 points (3.30 p.m.) from Wednesday's close at 29,643.48 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 29,660.48 points and a low of 29,442.26 points during the intra-day trade.

Read Also:
Avg Cost Of Equity In India Higher Than Developed Nations
Global IT Spending To Grow 1.4 Pct In 2017: Gartner
Factory Output Grows At 5-Month High On Surge In Orders: PMI
GST: Tax Evasion Over Rs.5 Cr A Non-Bailable Offence
Profit Growth For Manufacturing Cos Improved Significantly In Q3: RBI
Source: IANS
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
Looking For Loan? Let us Help you !!!
Product
Name
City
Phone
Email
Loan Amount
Annual Income
Preferred banks
Captcha
Type the characters you see in the picture
  Submit
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Email:
Social Media
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved