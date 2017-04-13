Global Cues, Disappointing Q4 Results Drag Equities Lower

MUMBAI: Rising geopolitical tensions coupled with disappointing fourth quarter results of an IT major dragged the Indian equity markets lower on Thursday.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) dipped by 52.65 points or 0.57 per cent to provisionally close at 9,150.80 points.



The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE provisionally closed lower by 182.03 points or 0.61 per cent.



The S&P BSE Sensex, which opened at 29,637.12 points, closed at 29,461.45 points (3.30 p.m.) from Wednesday's close at 29,643.48 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,660.48 points and a low of 29,442.26 points during the intra-day trade.

